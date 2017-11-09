Triad activities planned for Veterans Day (NOV 11)

Winston-Salem Journal:

-The Triad Vietnam Veterans Association will sponsor the annual Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem. The parade will begin at Fourth and Poplar streets.

-Hermosa Salon is offering free haircuts to veterans for Veterans Day. Veterans can book an appointment online at Hermosasalonnc.com or walk in on Saturday. For information, call 336-448-4292. The salon is located at 615 St. George Square Court #250, Suite #9.

-Forsyth County and the War Memorial Foundation will have a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. The ceremony will feature color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, Taps and other patriotic activities. The guest will be Army General David M. Rodriquez. The ceremony and parking are free and open to the public. Lawn chairs are encouraged.

-K&W Cafeterias will celebrate Veteran’s Day by thanking veterans and active duty military personnel with a free meal from 11 a.m. to closing Saturday. The meal includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, bread and beverage. Military ID or proof of military service is required. The offer includes dine-in or take-out.

-HARRY Veterans Community Outreach Services Inc. will have lunch and gift bags for veterans at its office at 897 Peters Creek Parkway, suite 102, in the Parkway Office Suites. Lunch will begin at noon Saturday following the parade. For information, call 336-725-3410.

-(Friday) The Veterans Yoga Project and Ease will host an all-level community yoga class at 11 a.m. Friday at 2668 S. Stratford Road to celebrate Veterans Gratitude Week, Nov. 3-12. The class is open to anyone, and will honor military veterans, active duty military and their families. Neal Haberman, Instructor VYP and Elisabeth Parker will lead the class. Admission is free to veterans. Others are welcome to make donations to support the project. For information, call 336-493-6060.

