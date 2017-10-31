Search
Treats no tricks: Food deals for October 31st…

Verne Hill Oct 31, 2017

Here are a few of the savings today:

Chick-fil-AKids in costume get a free treat when you dine-in, on October 31 from 5 to 7 PM (at participating restaurants)

CiCi’s Pizza – Kids ages 10 and under dressed in costumes get a a free kids buffet!       (Limit 1 free kids buffet per adult buffet and regular drink purchased)

Krispy KremeGet a free glow in the dark bucket when you purchase a bucket of original glazed donut holes.  While supplies last at participating locations. The Jack-o-Lantern, Spider Web or Mummy doughnuts available only for a limited time.

SonicGet $.50 corn dogs all day on October 31st.

 

 

Halloween Freebies and Deals

Baja FreshGet a free kids meal on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entree. No costume is required, but you must be a member of Club Baja to access the deal.

Baskin Robbins – Check out these sweet treats:

Come by for $1.50 scoops on October 31 after (or before!) trick or treating.

$3 off any Ice Cream Cake, including the new Halloween Fang-Tastic Monster Cake. A $15 minimum purchase is required.

Try their new Fang-Tastic Monster Cake, the Monster Cake will be the most unique Halloween treat on the block!

Bass Pro Shops – Check out the Great Pumpkin Halloween Event through October 21-31. Enjoys perks like a free 4×6 photo with the Halloween Peanuts Gang, free crafts, costume parade, and more. Plus, the first 100 kids to have a photo taken get a free Halloween pin or lanyard!

Beef ‘O’Brady’sKids in costume eat free on Halloween with purchase of an adult entrée.

Benihana – Share your Benihana-inspired Halloween costume and you could win a $400 Benihana gift card! Tag your photo with #BeniOrTreat and tell them about the costume to enter the contest. Ends 11/7/17.

Bertucci’s – Try their Halloween Special for a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entree through October 25 to November 1. Kids must be wearing a costume to get the deal!

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse$3 Pizookie desserts is extended through October 31.

Bruster’s – Try this Halloween treat for $2 off your $10 Purchase.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Carrows Restaurants – Get a free kid’s meal for children in costume with purchase of adult entree. Check with your local Carrows to see whether it is participating this Halloween.

Carvel – They’re offering free pumpkin stencils downloads with $1 off Sundae Dasher coupons.

Cheeseburger in Paradise – See these fun events (Virginia Beach locations only):

Check out their Halloween celebration with an adult costume party & contest on October 27. First place wins a $50 gift card and gift basket. Second place wins a gift card, t-shirt and free appetizer card. Third place, gift card, koozie and free appetizer card. DJ from 9-11 PM. Games on the patio. Cocktail specials for $5 Witches Brew and Dracula’s Kiss.

Visit the Trunk or Treat on October 30 from 5 to 7 PM. Includes pumpkin patch pictures on the CIP stage.

Kids get a free meal on Halloween with purchase of adult entree and candy for guests in costume.

Cheryl’s – Get 15% off Halloween Cookies & Treats

ChipotleSnag a $3 Boorito on Halloween! Just stop by any Chipotle in costume from 3pm to close to get a $3 burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

Chuck E Cheese – Check out these savings:

Try the new Candy Corn pizza – Garlic, mozzarella and cheddar

pizza in your favorite candy shape, includes a free packet of candy corn with your purchase. Available October 16 -31.

Free slice of Candy Corn pizza on Halloween from 4 to 8 PM on the hour, while supplies last.

Download the new Chucktober coloring sheet for 5 free points (or Tokens).

 

 

Dunkin’ Donuts – Try these deals:

Free Halloween mobile wallpapers and Emojis

They have new donuts for Halloween – try a Spider Donut, Purple Potion, Vampire’s Delight , Boston Scream and more, only for a limited time.

Great American CookiesOrder a Halloween Cookie Cake and be the hit of the party with their fun Halloween-themed Cookie Cakes including pumpkins, zombies, ghosts and more.

 

IHOPCreate a Monster on your pancake for a chance to win free prizes! All October long, snap a picture of your Scary Face pancake creation for a chance to win some chilling prizes. Just share your monster or goblin using #ScaryFacePancake and #Entry on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to enter.

Joe’s Crab ShackKids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of adult entree. (kids, come in costume!)

Krispy Kreme

Get a free glow in the dark bucket when you purchase a bucket of original glazed donut holes. While supplies last at participating locations.

Choose from their new tasty Halloween doughnuts – try the Jack-o-Lantern, Spider Web or Mummy doughnuts available only for a limited time.

McAlister’s DeliFree kid’s meal on Halloween for kids in costume with the purchase of an adult entree.

McDonald’s – Select McDonald’s restaurants are offering Halloween Treat Coupon Booklets for just $1-$2 each – price will vary based on the location. These booklets contain coupons valid for a free small vanilla cone, free bag of apple slices, free hamburger, free juice or milk and more.

The Melting Pot – Check out these fun events: (Austin, TX location only)

Annual Halloween Brunch – Try brunch on Sunday, October 29, 12-4 p.m. Includes a three course meal for $25, just $19 for kids + mini pumpkin painting for kids 12 and younger. And kids in costume get a free Halloween goodie bag!

Endless Fon-Boo – On October 30, get a four course meal for $39 and endless chocolate fondue for $29. Kiddos…wear your costume when you visit anytime between October 27 – 30 and take home a Halloween goodie bag!

 

Noodles & CompanyGet a free kids meal for each regular size entrée purchased from October 26-31, at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse – See these deals:

Enjoy a Dark & Spooky Cocktail – $6 Bacardi Oakheart Rum with house-made ginger beer and garnished with lime.

Get a free “Dirt Cup” with any Joey Menu entree on Halloween.

Papa John’s – Get a free medium 1 Topping Pizza with any $15 regular menu price purchase. You can even protect yourself from vampires with their Garlic Dipping Sauce!

PetSmart – Check out the free in-store Halloween Spooktacular Event! Dress your pet in their Halloween best 10/21 & 10/28 from 12-3 p.m. for an exclusive photo-op for your pet. Event also includes a free pet collar safety light, exclusive Halloween treat and apparel coupons, and a Halloween safety tip brochure for pet parents

Pizza HutGet 25% off menu priced pizzas online for their Halloween Special.

The Popcorn Factory15% off Halloween Popcorn & Treats.

Pretzelmaker$1 off Fright Bites Combo available with large Pretzel Bites or 16-piece Mozzarella Bites. Now until Halloween.

Shoney’sGet a free Trick or Treat bag when you visit Shoney’s this Halloween season, now through October 31 at participating locations.

Sonic

Spaghetti Warehouse – Get the Halloween Weekend Family Feast for Four for $30 from October 28-31. Includes double portions of Lasagne & Chicken Parmigiana and double portions of your choice of Spaghetti & Meatballs or Fettuccini Alfredo on a family sized Celebration Platter.

Starbucks – Try the Halloween Special – a Zombie Frappuccino. The limited offering, available only through Halloween, will be a cream frappuccino blended with a new ‘Green Caramel Apple Powder and Pink Powder, topped off with pink whipped cream and pink mocha drizzle.

Texas Steakhouse and SaloonFree Halloween meal certificates for kids for your organization! (Available to church, school or community organizations)

 

No ‘tricks’:  Offers.com brings you the very best deals on October 31st!

Verne Hill

Previous Post The Story of Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation
