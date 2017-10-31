Treats no tricks: Food deals for October 31st…

Here are a few of the savings today:

Chick-fil-A – Kids in costume get a free treat when you dine-in, on October 31 from 5 to 7 PM (at participating restaurants)

CiCi’s Pizza – Kids ages 10 and under dressed in costumes get a a free kids buffet! (Limit 1 free kids buffet per adult buffet and regular drink purchased)

Krispy Kreme – Get a free glow in the dark bucket when you purchase a bucket of original glazed donut holes. While supplies last at participating locations. The Jack-o-Lantern, Spider Web or Mummy doughnuts available only for a limited time.

Sonic – Get $.50 corn dogs all day on October 31st.

Halloween Freebies and Deals

Baja Fresh – Get a free kids meal on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entree. No costume is required, but you must be a member of Club Baja to access the deal.

Baskin Robbins – Check out these sweet treats:

Come by for $1.50 scoops on October 31 after (or before!) trick or treating.

$3 off any Ice Cream Cake, including the new Halloween Fang-Tastic Monster Cake. A $15 minimum purchase is required.

Try their new Fang-Tastic Monster Cake, the Monster Cake will be the most unique Halloween treat on the block!

Bass Pro Shops – Check out the Great Pumpkin Halloween Event through October 21-31. Enjoys perks like a free 4×6 photo with the Halloween Peanuts Gang, free crafts, costume parade, and more. Plus, the first 100 kids to have a photo taken get a free Halloween pin or lanyard!

Beef ‘O’Brady’s – Kids in costume eat free on Halloween with purchase of an adult entrée.

Benihana – Share your Benihana-inspired Halloween costume and you could win a $400 Benihana gift card! Tag your photo with #BeniOrTreat and tell them about the costume to enter the contest. Ends 11/7/17.

Bertucci’s – Try their Halloween Special for a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entree through October 25 to November 1. Kids must be wearing a costume to get the deal!

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – $3 Pizookie desserts is extended through October 31.

Bruster’s – Try this Halloween treat for $2 off your $10 Purchase.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Carrows Restaurants – Get a free kid’s meal for children in costume with purchase of adult entree. Check with your local Carrows to see whether it is participating this Halloween.

Carvel – They’re offering free pumpkin stencils downloads with $1 off Sundae Dasher coupons.

Cheeseburger in Paradise – See these fun events (Virginia Beach locations only):

Check out their Halloween celebration with an adult costume party & contest on October 27. First place wins a $50 gift card and gift basket. Second place wins a gift card, t-shirt and free appetizer card. Third place, gift card, koozie and free appetizer card. DJ from 9-11 PM. Games on the patio. Cocktail specials for $5 Witches Brew and Dracula’s Kiss.

Visit the Trunk or Treat on October 30 from 5 to 7 PM. Includes pumpkin patch pictures on the CIP stage.

Kids get a free meal on Halloween with purchase of adult entree and candy for guests in costume.

Cheryl’s – Get 15% off Halloween Cookies & Treats

Chipotle – Snag a $3 Boorito on Halloween! Just stop by any Chipotle in costume from 3pm to close to get a $3 burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

Chuck E Cheese – Check out these savings:

Try the new Candy Corn pizza – Garlic, mozzarella and cheddar

pizza in your favorite candy shape, includes a free packet of candy corn with your purchase. Available October 16 -31.

Free slice of Candy Corn pizza on Halloween from 4 to 8 PM on the hour, while supplies last.

Download the new Chucktober coloring sheet for 5 free points (or Tokens).

Dunkin’ Donuts – Try these deals:

Free Halloween mobile wallpapers and Emojis

They have new donuts for Halloween – try a Spider Donut, Purple Potion, Vampire’s Delight , Boston Scream and more, only for a limited time.

Great American Cookies – Order a Halloween Cookie Cake and be the hit of the party with their fun Halloween-themed Cookie Cakes including pumpkins, zombies, ghosts and more.

IHOP – Create a Monster on your pancake for a chance to win free prizes! All October long, snap a picture of your Scary Face pancake creation for a chance to win some chilling prizes. Just share your monster or goblin using #ScaryFacePancake and #Entry on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to enter.

Joe’s Crab Shack – Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of adult entree. (kids, come in costume!)

McAlister’s Deli – Free kid’s meal on Halloween for kids in costume with the purchase of an adult entree.

McDonald’s – Select McDonald’s restaurants are offering Halloween Treat Coupon Booklets for just $1-$2 each – price will vary based on the location. These booklets contain coupons valid for a free small vanilla cone, free bag of apple slices, free hamburger, free juice or milk and more.

The Melting Pot – Check out these fun events: (Austin, TX location only)

Annual Halloween Brunch – Try brunch on Sunday, October 29, 12-4 p.m. Includes a three course meal for $25, just $19 for kids + mini pumpkin painting for kids 12 and younger. And kids in costume get a free Halloween goodie bag!

Endless Fon-Boo – On October 30, get a four course meal for $39 and endless chocolate fondue for $29. Kiddos…wear your costume when you visit anytime between October 27 – 30 and take home a Halloween goodie bag!

Noodles & Company – Get a free kids meal for each regular size entrée purchased from October 26-31, at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse – See these deals:

Enjoy a Dark & Spooky Cocktail – $6 Bacardi Oakheart Rum with house-made ginger beer and garnished with lime.

Get a free “Dirt Cup” with any Joey Menu entree on Halloween.

Papa John’s – Get a free medium 1 Topping Pizza with any $15 regular menu price purchase. You can even protect yourself from vampires with their Garlic Dipping Sauce!

PetSmart – Check out the free in-store Halloween Spooktacular Event! Dress your pet in their Halloween best 10/21 & 10/28 from 12-3 p.m. for an exclusive photo-op for your pet. Event also includes a free pet collar safety light, exclusive Halloween treat and apparel coupons, and a Halloween safety tip brochure for pet parents

Pizza Hut – Get 25% off menu priced pizzas online for their Halloween Special.

The Popcorn Factory – 15% off Halloween Popcorn & Treats.

Pretzelmaker – $1 off Fright Bites Combo available with large Pretzel Bites or 16-piece Mozzarella Bites. Now until Halloween.

Shoney’s – Get a free Trick or Treat bag when you visit Shoney’s this Halloween season, now through October 31 at participating locations.

Spaghetti Warehouse – Get the Halloween Weekend Family Feast for Four for $30 from October 28-31. Includes double portions of Lasagne & Chicken Parmigiana and double portions of your choice of Spaghetti & Meatballs or Fettuccini Alfredo on a family sized Celebration Platter.

Starbucks – Try the Halloween Special – a Zombie Frappuccino. The limited offering, available only through Halloween, will be a cream frappuccino blended with a new ‘Green Caramel Apple Powder and Pink Powder, topped off with pink whipped cream and pink mocha drizzle.

Texas Steakhouse and Saloon – Free Halloween meal certificates for kids for your organization! (Available to church, school or community organizations)

