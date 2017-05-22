Search
Travel: Don’t forget the Pepto Bismol…

Verne HillMay 22, 2017Comments Off on Travel: Don’t forget the Pepto Bismol…

Going on a missions trip or pleasure trip overseas this summer? Pack the pink pills.  Yes. Experts point to a 1980s study that suggests that a simple preventative: Pepto Bismol, or any generic alternative with the same active ingredient, bismuth subsalicylate. A study (back in 1987) found that two tablets of Pepto Bismol, taken four times a day, cut the risk of traveler’s diarrhea by more than 60%. About a quarter of travelers will get gastrointestinal problems within the first two weeks of an international trip…

(Source: National Center for Biotechnology Information)    https://goo.gl/KScXey

