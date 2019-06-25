Travel: The best place to visit in the world is…

Paris (or The “City of Lights”) reigns as the greatest vacation destination for the second year in a row. Paris, followed by New Zealand’s South Island, Rome, Tahiti and then London according to a survey in YS News and World Report.
*Not traveling to faraway places – you can always take a fun-filled staycation.
*REMEMBER to send us a postcard while on vacation for our “Where in The World Are You?” contest… Details at www.wbfj.fm
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/25/michael-jackson-cardi-b-medal-of-honor-best-places-vacation/
