Travel: Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum

Travel: Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum

Verne HillJun 05, 2017

Road trip for kids of all ages.  The ‘Amazing World of Dr. Seuss’ Museum opened this weekend in Springfield, Massachusetts, creatively highlighting the work of Theodor ‘Seuss’ Geisel.    Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated dozens of rhyming children’s books including “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham”.  The museum features interactive exhibits; artwork never before displayed publicly and explains how his childhood experiences in the city about 90 miles west of Boston shaped his work. https://goo.gl/tqO25I

  • Did you know: Dr. Seuss is the ninth-best-selling fiction author of all time (estimated 500 million copies of work sold).
  • Dr Seuss Quote :You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose”
Verne Hill

