This week on Sunday @ 5 (July 08, 2018)

Transport for Christ our WBFJMinistry of the Month (July)

Transport for Christ is a nationally known ministry serving truck drivers as well as the local trucking community.

Mission: To lead those in the trucking industry to Jesus and to help them grow in their faith.

Goal: No truck driver should have to drive more than a day without being able to find a mobile chapel, which provides respite from loneliness and temptation.

Verne chats with Tony Pierzchala

Tony and his volunteer staff oversee a Mobile Chapel on Exit 138 between Greensboro and Burlington. Contact Tony about volunteer ops (336) 399 – 9799 or connect through the website www.transportforchrist.org

Interesting facts…

Truckers are one of the most ‘unreached people group’ for the Gospel.

There are 3.5 million truck drivers in the US and Canada…

Average age of today’s truck driver is 55 years old.

Most truck drivers are male, with a small percentage of female drivers.

There is a rise in couples’ teams of drivers.

*Roughly a third of truck drivers are African American…

F-A-T Volunteers are needed to share the Gospel locally.

That’s Faithful, Available and Teachable volunteers…

Sunday @ 5 guest for July 08, 2018:

Contact Tony about volunteer ops (336) 399 – 9799 or connect through the website www.transportforchrist.org