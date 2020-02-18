Trail Life USA: Youth Protection Policies Already in Place

“Deeply saddened”

In our opinion, the direction of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has taken over the last five or six years seems to indicate they’ve blurred the lines of sexuality at a time when boys can have a lot of uncertainty and confusion in their lives. This is dangerous and doesn’t protect boys – or girls – from sexual abuse or exploitation.

Trail Life USA – a Christian boys’ mentoring and discipleship movement – wants to reinforce its commitment to providing a safe experience for all boys, from kindergarten through 12th grade. Our philosophy is derived from the Bible and set in the context of outdoor adventure. Boys are challenged to grow in character, understand their purpose, serve their community, and develop life-long leadership skills.

“Trail Life USA has taken strong steps to ensure the risk of abuse in our program is minimized. All our adult leaders undergo regular background checks, complete youth protection training, and adhere to strict guidelines designed to reduce the potential for abuse.

“Although no program can guarantee total protection, we believe Trail Life USA’s child protection policy is very comprehensive. According to the policy:

All adults are background-checked regularly, not just once

All adults must receive a personal recommendation from a church representative, who also represents the troop

All adults complete youth protection training every two years

All troops commit to transparency in reporting incidents to authorities; no investigations are conducted only internally at any level

Commitment to 1-2-3 Protection Guidelines in every troop:

No one-on-one contact between adult and boy

Minimum of two registered adults on site

