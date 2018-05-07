Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Trail Life Troop 942 info meetings planned (May 7 + 14)

Trail Life Troop 942 info meetings planned (May 7 + 14)

Verne HillMay 07, 2018Comments Off on Trail Life Troop 942 info meetings planned (May 7 + 14)

Like

Location of the info meetings: Calvary Day School Cafeteria

Trail Life Troop 942 that meets at Calvary Baptist Church

Information meetings planned for the next two Mondays…             May 7 + May 14 @ 7pm

www.traillife942.com

Troop Master Alan Causey (336) 575-9069

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostEvents: Remembering fallen police officers
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day

Verne HillMay 07, 2018

Primary Election day is Tuesday, May 8 (Sample Ballot info)

Verne HillMay 07, 2018

Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad

Verne HillMay 07, 2018

Community Events

May
8
Tue
7:00 pm REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
May 8 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
May
9
Wed
12:00 pm Young Life Golf Classic @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Young Life Golf Classic @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
May 9 @ 12:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Registration: $175.00 (per person  before 4/26) $200.00 (per person after 4/26) Lunch & Dinner included 336.287-4457 Proceeds: Greater Forsyth County Young Life http://www.forsythcounty.younglife.org    
5:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 9 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration fee: $109 (per family) http://www.fpu.com/1050977 336.793.6124 Childcare available
6:00 pm Free Community Meal @ Trinity United Methodist Church (King)
Free Community Meal @ Trinity United Methodist Church (King)
May 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Trinity UMC offers a FREE meal on the second Wednesday of each month. 336.985.3783
May
10
Thu
6:00 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
May 10 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
St. John’s offers Kindergarten – 8th Grade. 336.725.1651 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes