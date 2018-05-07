Trail Life Troop 942 info meetings planned (May 7 + 14)

Location of the info meetings: Calvary Day School Cafeteria
Trail Life Troop 942 that meets at Calvary Baptist Church
Information meetings planned for the next two Mondays… May 7 + May 14 @ 7pm
Troop Master Alan Causey (336) 575-9069
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day - May 7, 2018
- Primary Election day is Tuesday, May 8 (Sample Ballot info) - May 7, 2018
- Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad - May 7, 2018