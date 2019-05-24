Traffic Updates: Downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 Improvement Project in downtown WS (Facebook page)

*The Church Street Bridge will open TODAY (May 24).

*The Marshall Street Bridge is scheduled to close this Tuesday (May 28).

The new Marshall Street bridge should open in January, 2020. www.business40nc.com/

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (pro cycling events) planned through this Monday (May 27) in downtown Winston-Salem. All racing events will be held in and around Bailey Park in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter with the exception of one cycling event that starts at Lewisville Square on Sunday.

https://www.winstonsalemcycling.com/