Traffic: Upcoming road construction projects in High Point

High Point: Construction affecting motorists along these roads

Lexington Avenue will be detoured at N. Main Street in both directions starting Wednesday (Jan 15) for an intersection upgrade project. The work should take six months to finish.

Motorists will get a break in April during the spring High Point Market when the intersection reopens to handle the extra crush of furniture trade show traffic. the spring market takes place April 25-29.

Once the spring market concludes, the detours will resume.

English Road is blocked and detoured at N. Main for the next two months for a major utility upgrade as part of the core city redevelopment. Detours take motorists on side roads around BB&T Point stadium.

The completion date in two months on the English Road work will depend on factors such as weather.

At least through the end of this year, motorists along Eastchester Drive will contend with congestion and construction at Interstate 74. N.C. Department of Transportation crews are replacing the interchange ramps, with construction zone speed limits posted at 35 mph.

Also at least through this year, motorists on Skeet Club Road will cope with delays as part of the widening of the roadway. Skeet Club is being widened from two to four lanes from Johnson Street to Eastchester.

Crews for the DOT will work into next year replacing the outdated bridges on Interstate 85 Business at the River Road intersection near the High Point-Jamestown border. Workers are replacing a pair of bridges that date from the onset of the interstate highway system in the 1950s. Motorists along I-85 Business are being funneled on to a temporary span during the construction.

