Traffic Tip: The Zipper Method?

Ever been in this situation. A construction project has narrowed the number of open lanes, and motorists have the audacity to shoot to the front of the line and cut into the remaining open lane amid a chorus of honks, yells and gestures.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, drivers that move forward in an open merge lane and jet in front of a line of stalled motorists – are merging correctly.

*The department has been promoting for a decade the “zipper method” of merging when traffic is particularly congested.

Officials recommend this late-merge strategy in which drivers use the entire roadway and take turns merging from the closed lane into the open one at the point when the road narrows.

-In heavy congestion, this strategy reduces delays by as much as 35%.

-Bottom Line: When people merge early, they create a more severe backup because they leave a lane unused.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2016/09/21/merging-into-traffic-youre-doing-wrong/90798014/