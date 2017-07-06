Traffic: New ‘Research Parkway interchange’ at Hwy 52 to open July 12

Update: Salem Creek Corridor Project – Highway 52 through the construction zone in Winston-Salem
Good News: the new ‘Research Parkway’ interchange at Exit 108-B (replacing the Ram’s Drive interchange) will OPEN next Wednesday (July 12).
*The parkway and interchange will allow for safer traffic flow offering direct access to downtown including, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem State University, School of the Arts and Old Salem.
BTW: A portion of Rams Drive will be shut-down for approximately four months so that that bridge can be torn down and rebuilt. https://goo.gl/aQ9PSd
