Traffic: Lane closures along Business 40

TRAFFIC ALERT near downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway

Lane closures are in place for the next 90 days or so

Possible congestion during the morning and afternoon commutes.

Good News: NO detours

The scheduled completion date for this work is October 5.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2019/2019-07-01-business-40-construction