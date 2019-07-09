Traffic: Lane closures along Business 40

TRAFFIC ALERT near downtown Winston-Salem
Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway
Lane closures are in place for the next 90 days or so
Possible congestion during the morning and afternoon commutes.
Good News: NO detours
The scheduled completion date for this work is October 5.
https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2019/2019-07-01-business-40-construction
