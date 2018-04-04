Traffic: Burke Street Food Truck Festival April 7th

Search
Apr 04, 2018

The festival will feature 70 food trucks, from 3pm to 8 p.m. this Saturday, April 7th in downtown Winston-Salem.

The Sixth Annual ‘Burke Street Food Truck Festival’ will run the full length of Burke Street, between First and Fourth streets, and from the corner of Burke and Fourth to the corner of Broad and Fourth.    http://www.journalnow.com/home_

*There is an app with a listing of participating food trucks (in alphabetical order or by type of food).  Info…   www.treksinthecity.com

