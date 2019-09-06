Traffic Alerts for the weekend

Search
Verne Hill

Winston-Salem – Lane Shift with Road Closure

Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue will be

CLOSED both directions this weekend (8pm tonight – 6am Monday morning)

 

The NC Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro (now thru Sun)

*Several streets will be closed this weekend. If you are attending the event, you are encouraged to arrive early and carpooling is strongly advised.

Church St, Elm St, Davie St, Greene St, and Friendly Ave.  Also…Market St, Lindsay St,

Summit Ave, Bellemeade St, Commerce St, and Renaissance Plaza.

NC DOT / Guilford County: https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/RegionSummary

 

Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors

50 writers in town for the event that runs through Sunday in downtown Winston-Salem

Locations: Bookmarks bookstore, 634 W. Fourth St., to Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St.; Holly Avenue, Poplar and Spruce streets.  Cost: varies from free and up.  J

Info and Schedule: www.bookmarksnc.org

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostOver-the-air TV: You must re-scan to pick up THSES local channels
Community Events

Aug
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Sep
1
Sun
all-day Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Sep 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Fall Quarter begins[...]
Sep
6
Fri
all-day Revival Services @ Redland Church (Advance)
Revival Services @ Redland Church (Advance)
Sep 6 – Sep 8 all-day
Guest Speaker: Perry Stone Perry Stone is an evangelist and charismatic speaker sharing the Good News of the Gospel! Revival Service times: Sept. 6 @ 7:00pm Sept. 7 @ 10:00am & 6:00pm Sept. 8 @[...]
Sep
7
Sat
9:00 am “Back 2 School Bash” @ King Recreational Acres (King)
“Back 2 School Bash” @ King Recreational Acres (King)
Sep 7 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Activities for the Kids, Live Music, Concessions & more! 336.985.9622 Presented by Reynolda Church (King Campus)
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ Fries Memorial Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ Fries Memorial Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 7 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
$5.00 per box or bag Proceeds: Family Programs & Ministry 336.722.2847
