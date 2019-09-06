Traffic Alerts for the weekend

Winston-Salem – Lane Shift with Road Closure

Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue will be

CLOSED both directions this weekend (8pm tonight – 6am Monday morning)

The NC Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro (now thru Sun)

*Several streets will be closed this weekend. If you are attending the event, you are encouraged to arrive early and carpooling is strongly advised.

Church St, Elm St, Davie St, Greene St, and Friendly Ave. Also…Market St, Lindsay St,

Summit Ave, Bellemeade St, Commerce St, and Renaissance Plaza.

NC DOT / Guilford County: https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/RegionSummary

Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors

50 writers in town for the event that runs through Sunday in downtown Winston-Salem

Locations: Bookmarks bookstore, 634 W. Fourth St., to Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St.; Holly Avenue, Poplar and Spruce streets. Cost: varies from free and up. J

Info and Schedule: www.bookmarksnc.org