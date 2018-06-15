Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem
Business 40 near Peters Creek Parkway. Road CLOSED in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway TONIGHT (June 15 at 10pm) through Saturday afternoon (4pm?). Crews are replacing the Peters Creek Parkway bridge. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-closing-this-weekend/article_70b9a562-928b-5e9e-8341-446d105ccafc.html
Traffic Alert in Greensboro: High school graduations
Numerous graduation ceremonies are taking place for Guilford County high schools When: Saturday and Sunday. *Roads around the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center could get congested. Greensboro police will be posted at major intersections.
Electronic message boards will instruct you about updated traffic + parking information.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Study: Experience ‘gifts’ are more Meaningful than Material Things - June 15, 2018
- ‘Incredibles 2’ in theaters this weekend, 14 years after original film debut - June 15, 2018
- Traffic Alerts this weekend around the Triad - June 15, 2018