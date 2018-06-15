Search
Traffic Alerts this weekend around the Triad

Verne Hill Jun 15, 2018

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 near Peters Creek Parkway. Road CLOSED in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway TONIGHT (June 15 at 10pm)  through Saturday afternoon (4pm?).  Crews are replacing the Peters Creek Parkway bridge. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-closing-this-weekend/article_70b9a562-928b-5e9e-8341-446d105ccafc.html

 

Traffic Alert in Greensboro: High school graduations

Numerous graduation ceremonies are taking place for Guilford County high schools When: Saturday and Sunday.   *Roads around the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center could get congested.  Greensboro police will be posted at major intersections.

Electronic message boards will instruct you about updated traffic + parking information.

