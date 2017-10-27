Search
Traffic Alerts for Saturday in the Triad

Traffic Alerts for Saturday in the Triad

Verne HillOct 27, 2017Comments Off on Traffic Alerts for Saturday in the Triad

The Barbeque Festival in uptown Lexington

All day Saturday.  Free, parking will likely cost you…

 

WFU hosting Louisville at home (BBT Field)

12:20pm kick off

 

WSSU hosting Shaw University (Homecoming)

1:30pm Kick off

