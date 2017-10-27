Traffic Alerts for Saturday in the Triad

The Barbeque Festival in uptown Lexington
All day Saturday. Free, parking will likely cost you…
WFU hosting Louisville at home (BBT Field)
12:20pm kick off
WSSU hosting Shaw University (Homecoming)
1:30pm Kick off
