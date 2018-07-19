Traffic Alerts in Forsyth County

Check out the latest Traffic Updates with Road construction this weekend into next week on the news blog https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/RegionSummary.aspx?co=34

Thursday- July 19, 2018 – Starting at 12 AM (Midnight) until 5 AM

Friday- July 20, 2018 – Starting at 12 AM (Midnight) until 5 AM

Wednesday- July 25, 2018 – WB Bus 40 Closed – Starting at 12 AM (Midnight) until Girders are set or 5 AM

Thursday- July 26, 2018 – WB Bus 40 Closed – Starting at 12 AM (Midnight) until Girders are set or 5 AM

Friday- July 27, 2018 – WB Bus 40 Closed – Starting at 12 AM (Midnight) until Girders are set or 5 AM

Night Time Construction: Lane Closed Beginning Friday, July 20th at 7 pm, crews will be closing one of two lanes on eastbound Business 40 as motorists approach Peters Creek Parkway. The closure will allow asphalt paving operations adjancent to the travel lane of Business 40, as crews construct the tie-in portion of the new exit loop to Peters Creek Parkway. The lane closure is scheduled to be removed at 7 am on Saturday morning.

Forsyth County, In Winston-Salem

I-40 BUS (Business 40), Mile Marker 4 to 5.0, Heading East

Update: Winston-Salem: Business 40 EB exit onto Peters Creek Parkway is being reconfigured

Work starts this weekend on building a new exit loop from eastbound Business 40 to Peters Creek Parkway, state highway officials said.

When the loop is finished on Tuesday, motorists getting onto Peters Creek Parkway from eastbound Business 40 will do so by moving right into a lane that passes under the parkway bridge, then swings around to the right on a loop leading to the parkway.

And the plan to replace the parkway bridge and interchange will be taking a major step forward.

“It’s going to be a lot better,” said Larry Shaver, the senior assistant resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, speaking of the new exit. Currently, eastbound drivers on Business 40 have only a short ramp leading directly up to the parkway, but Shaver said the ramp is so short that drivers are often slowing before they even leave the freeway, causing traffic delays.

The exit lane leading to the new loop will give drivers more time to slow down, and a traffic signal at the top of the loop will help drivers turn left or right onto the parkway. Contractors will be closing down one lane of eastbound Business 40 starting around 7 p.m. Friday, so that they can start paving the new exit lane that will pass under the bridge. The schedule calls for both lanes of Business 40 eastbound to be back in service around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, the existing eastbound exit ramp will be permanently closed about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said the new exit loop should be finished and ready for drivers to start using by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

