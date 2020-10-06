Traffic Alerts in downtown Winston-Salem

*One lane closed: Patterson Avenue between 1st + 3rd streets thru Oct 23. Between 7 am – 6 pm. Duke Energy installing underground conduit.
Water / Sewer Repair: 2nd Street between 1st Street and Green Street. One lane closed from 9am – 4pm thru Thursday (Oct 8).
