Traffic Alerts

Shallowford Road: Lane closure Today, Jan. 19

Lewisville: Shallowford Road in front of the gas station at Conrad Circle

Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sewer line improvements.

Winston-Salem: First & Broad Streets – Closures in place through Feb. 2

First and Broad streets near Dash ballpark

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for sewer line improvements.

Only portions will be closed at any given time. Detours will be posted…

NOTE: The intersection of Peters Creek and First will not be closed.

Winston-Salem

A small portion of Westgate Center Drive will be CLOSED to through traffic between Forrestgate Drive and Westbrook Plaza Drive through Wednesday, Jan 20?

*Closure will affect a popular route between Hanes Mall Boulevard and Healy Drive. Crews will be installing water and sewer connections (between 8:30am to 4:30pm) Detours will be posted. Info: https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=425