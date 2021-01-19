Traffic Alerts
Shallowford Road: Lane closure Today, Jan. 19
Lewisville: Shallowford Road in front of the gas station at Conrad Circle
Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sewer line improvements.
https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=426
Winston-Salem: First & Broad Streets – Closures in place through Feb. 2
First and Broad streets near Dash ballpark
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for sewer line improvements.
Only portions will be closed at any given time. Detours will be posted…
NOTE: The intersection of Peters Creek and First will not be closed.
https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=427
Winston-Salem
A small portion of Westgate Center Drive will be CLOSED to through traffic between Forrestgate Drive and Westbrook Plaza Drive through Wednesday, Jan 20?
*Closure will affect a popular route between Hanes Mall Boulevard and Healy Drive. Crews will be installing water and sewer connections (between 8:30am to 4:30pm) Detours will be posted.
