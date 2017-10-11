Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Update: Night drivers in downtown Winston-Salem will see lane closures on both Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway starting Monday, Oct. 23 – with the start of the Business 40 Improvement Project in downtown.

-The closures affect both Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day starting Oct. 23 and continuing until early December according to NC DOT / Winston-Salem Journal.

-Both roads will remain open to traffic during the closures, although eastbound travelers on Business 40 will at times be detoured around the interchange by way of the Peters Creek Parkway ramps.

-Workers have to carry out the lane closures to start building the supports for the new Peters Creek Parkway bridge.

More details: https://goo.gl/5v2bSw