Home Blog Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Verne Hill May 25, 2017

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, in conjunction with the Gears & Guitars music festival, returns to the downtown area for the fifth consecutive year this Memorial Day weekend, giving cycling and music fans plenty to take part in over the next four days.

The weekend’s festivities begin Friday at 6 p.m. with a three-act concert, including headliner Corey Smith, before cycling takes center stage Saturday morning and throughout the extended holiday weekend.

Starting with the amateur criterium at 8:30 a.m., downtown Winston-Salem will play host to several cycling events throughout the day, capped off by the women’s and men’s Pro PRT/UCI criteriums from 5-8 p.m. Saturday night.

 Following a Gran Fondo in Pilot Mountain on Sunday, which will include several current and former professional cyclists such as Kristin Armstrong and George Hincapie, the four-day event will conclude Monday with the women’s and men’s Pro PRT/UCI road races at 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., respectively.

All Gears & Guitars concerts throughout the four-day event, including Sunday’s Barenaked Ladies performance, will be held at Bailey Park, next to the cycling start/finish line on the corner of 4th St. and Patterson Ave. This is a change from years past, when the road races began and ended at 6th and Vine.

Read more: https://goo.gl/He7wzF

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
