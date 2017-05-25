Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, in conjunction with the Gears & Guitars music festival, returns to the downtown area for the fifth consecutive year this Memorial Day weekend, giving cycling and music fans plenty to take part in over the next four days.
The weekend’s festivities begin Friday at 6 p.m. with a three-act concert, including headliner Corey Smith, before cycling takes center stage Saturday morning and throughout the extended holiday weekend.
Starting with the amateur criterium at 8:30 a.m., downtown Winston-Salem will play host to several cycling events throughout the day, capped off by the women’s and men’s Pro PRT/UCI criteriums from 5-8 p.m. Saturday night.
All Gears & Guitars concerts throughout the four-day event, including Sunday’s Barenaked Ladies performance, will be held at Bailey Park, next to the cycling start/finish line on the corner of 4th St. and Patterson Ave. This is a change from years past, when the road races began and ended at 6th and Vine.
