Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Business 40 closed this weekend

Crews will tear down the old Peters Creek Parkway Bridge over Business 40 this weekend – starting TONIGHT (Aug 3) at 10pm – through late Sunday afternoon (Aug 5) https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=539024

Detour: Eastbound Business 40 traffic will exit at Cloverdale Avenue…

Westbound Business 40 traffic will exit at Peters Creek Parkway to West 1st Street…

For through traffic – Please use I-40 and US-52 to avoid the construction area.