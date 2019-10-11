Search
Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem

Verne HillOct 11, 2019Comments Off on Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem

Final Weekend of the Dixie Classic Fair:  Expect heavy traffic around the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds through Sunday.  Akron Drive, Reynolds Blvd, University Parkway

 

(FRI) NBA Game at the Joel tonight at 7:30pm.  Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=576608

 

(SAT) WSSU hosting Johnson C. Smith at Bowman Gray Stadium. Kick off at 1:30pm.   https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=576364

 

(SAT) Wake Forest football: The Deacs are ranked #19 and undefeated.  Wake Forest hosting Louisville at BB&T Field this Saturday evening.   Kick off at 7:30pm        https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=576360

Autumn Leaves Festival happening in Mt Airy this weekend

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Oct
11
Fri
all-day Fall Bazaar & Yard Sale @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Fall Bazaar & Yard Sale @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Oct 11 all-day
Also a silent auction and activities for the kids Proceeds: Missions & Church Discretionary Fund 336.766.6375 Hours: Friday, Oct 11 (8-7) Saturday, Oct 12 (8-2)
11:00 am WBFJ @ the Dixie Classic Fair!! @ Dixie Classic Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
WBFJ @ the Dixie Classic Fair!! @ Dixie Classic Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
Oct 11 @ 11:00 am – 11:00 pm
WBFJ will once again be broadcasting LIVE from the fair each day (Oct 4 – Oct 13).While you’re at the fair, don’t forget to… Play Plinko @ the WBFJ Gazebo with a Purpose! WBFJ Heavenly[...]
Oct
12
Sat
all-day Fall Bazaar & Yard Sale @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Fall Bazaar & Yard Sale @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Oct 12 all-day
Also a silent auction and activities for the kids Proceeds: Missions & Church Discretionary Fund 336.766.6375 Hours: Friday, Oct 11 (8-7) Saturday, Oct 12 (8-2)
8:00 am Car, Truck & Tractor Show @ Friedberg Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Car, Truck & Tractor Show @ Friedberg Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 12 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Also, silent auction, concessions, vendors & more! Proceeds: Mission Trips 336.764.1830
