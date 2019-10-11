Final Weekend of the Dixie Classic Fair: Expect heavy traffic around the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds through Sunday. Akron Drive, Reynolds Blvd, University Parkway
(FRI) NBA Game at the Joel tonight at 7:30pm. Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=576608
(SAT) WSSU hosting Johnson C. Smith at Bowman Gray Stadium. Kick off at 1:30pm. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=576364
(SAT) Wake Forest football: The Deacs are ranked #19 and undefeated. Wake Forest hosting Louisville at BB&T Field this Saturday evening. Kick off at 7:30pm https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=576360
Autumn Leaves Festival happening in Mt Airy this weekend
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Upcoming Dental Clinic in Charlotte - October 11, 2019
- Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem - October 11, 2019
- Friday News, October 11, 2019 - October 11, 2019