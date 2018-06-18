Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem…

Northwest Boulevard will be closed between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road for more than three weeks starting this Tuesday, June 19 (9pm) through July 11, weather permitting.
Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/
Verne Hill
