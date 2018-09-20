Traffic Alert: The south Broad Street Bridge is now CLOSED

Winston-Salem: The south Broad Street Bridge over Business 40 near Dash Ballpark is now CLOSED to through traffic. A ‘new’ Broad Street Bridge will re-open this Spring 2019…

NOTE: A section of Bus 40 between Broad Street and Peters Creek Parkway will be closed for the demolition work this weekend (Friday night thru Sun afternoon)

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/south-broad-street-in-downtown-winston-salem-to-be-closed/article_574cf1f1-7ffb-5769-905f-54c0e63d1399.html

Here is what’s coming:

• At 6 a.m. Thursday, the Broad Street bridge will be closed to traffic so workers can start preparing for demolition. Business 40 travel will not be affected. The ramps at Broad Street will still be in service, although traffic will obviously not be able to go over the bridge.

• At 7 p.m. Friday, the inside lanes in both directions of Business 40 approaching Broad Street will be closed.

• At 10 p.m. Friday, all lanes of Business 40 between Broad Street and Peters Creek Parkway will be closed for the demolition work.

During the closure, two of the Broad Street ramps will remain in service: Westbound drivers on Business 40 will have to exit to Broad Street heading north from the bridge. On the south side of Business 40, drivers going north on Broad will be able to get onto eastbound Business 40 using the ramp on that side.

A detour for pedestrians trying to get from one side of Business 40 to the other near Broad Street will direct them to the Green Street bridge.

• Business 40 will be reopened at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Broad Street ramps will be taken out of service permanently.

• The Broad Street bridge will be rebuilt and reopened by the spring of 2019, during the period when Business 40 is shut down.

The section of Business 40 that passes through downtown Winston-Salem will be entirely shut down this fall to allow for a complete makeover of the highway between Peters Creek Parkway and the area near U.S. 52.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/south-broad-street-in-downtown-winston-salem-to-be-closed/article_574cf1f1-7ffb-5769-905f-54c0e63d1399.html