Traffic Alert: ‘Research Parkway’ interchange along Hwy 52 to open July 12th

Good News: the new ‘Research Parkway’ interchange at Exit 108-B (replacing the Ram’s Drive interchange) will OPEN this Wednesday (July 12).
*The parkway and interchange – part of the Salem Creek Corridor Project – will allow for safer traffic flow offering direct access to downtown including Winston-Salem State University, School of the Arts, Bowman Gray Stadium and Old Salem.
BTW: A portion of Rams Drive will be shut-down for approximately four months so that that bridge can be torn down and rebuilt. https://goo.gl/aQ9PSd
Verne Hill
