Traffic Alert: Overnight Road Work in Winston-Salem

Traffic Alert: I-40 EB near the Peters Creek Parkway interchange.
Tuesday night thru early Friday morning (Jan 4-7) from 8pm – 5am. *Two of three lanes will be closed. Expect delays…
Details at DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tips: What to do if high winds damaged my roof? - January 5, 2022
- Wednesday News, January 05, 2022 - January 5, 2022
- Timeline: January 6, 2021 revisited - January 5, 2022