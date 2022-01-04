Search
Traffic Alert: Overnight Road Work in Winston-Salem

Verne Hill Jan 04, 2022

Traffic Alert: I-40 EB near the Peters Creek Parkway interchange.

Tuesday night thru early Friday morning (Jan 4-7) from 8pm – 5am. *Two of three lanes will be closed.  Expect delays…

Details at DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media

