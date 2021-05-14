Traffic Alert: Overnight lane closures in Forsyth County

Search
Verne Hill
May 14, 2021

Expect NIGHT-TIME lane closures starting this Sunday evening (May 16)  8pm – 5am.  Pavement and bridge rehab work thru Thursday (May 20).

Traffic Alert: I-40 through Forsyth County

 I-40 Eastbound

Sunday through Tuesday

The contractor is scheduled to close one of two lanes from east of Union Cross Road (mile marker 202) to the Guilford County line (mile marker 205).

Monday through Thursday

The contractor is scheduled to close two of three lanes from the I-40EB /U.S. 421 split west of Winston-Salem (mile marker 188) to Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 193).

 I-40 Westbound

Sunday: The contractor is scheduled to close two of three lanes from west of U.S. 52 (mile marker 193) to west of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 191).

Wednesday and Thursday

The contractor is set to close one of two lanes from the Guilford County line (mile marker 205) to Union Cross Road (mile marker 202); and two of three lanes from west of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 191) to the I-40/U.S. 421 split on the west side of the city (mile marker 188).

For real-time travel information, go to DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/here-are-the-lanes-closing-for-i-40-work-in-winston-salem-and-forsyth/article_

 

