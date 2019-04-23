Traffic Alert:  Lane closures in Kernersville

Traffic Alert: Business 40 between Hastings Hill Road and South Main Street in Kernersville. Various lane closures will take place between Wednesday through Friday.

Note: Use Hwy 66, I-40 and U.S. 52 as alternative routes.

*An EB lane will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

This will allow the contractor to remove portable concrete barrier walls.

*An EB lane will close from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday morning, for pavement marking.

*Thursday: An EB lane will close from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. to repair concrete slabs.

*Friday: A WB lane will close from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for additional concrete slab repair.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/lane-and-ramp-closures-coming-to-business-this-week

Business 40 between Hastings Hill Road and South Main Street in Kernersville

Various lane closures will take place between Wednesday through Friday.

Note: Use Hwy 66, I-40 and U.S. 52 as alternative routes.

*An EB lane will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

This will allow the contractor to remove portable concrete barrier walls.

*An EB lane will close from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday morning, for pavement marking.

*Thursday: An EB lane will close from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. to repair concrete slabs.

*Friday: A WB lane will close from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for additional concrete slab repair.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/lane-and-ramp-closures-coming-to-business-this-week