Traffic Alert: Expect delays in Winston-Salem

Traffic Alert: Expect delays in Winston-Salem

Verne Hill Jul 31, 2017

Hwy 52 between Akron Drive and Hanes Mill Road  /  various lane closures.     Road construction today through Thursday

Also…

A repair project lasting almost a year at the 40 / 52 interchange in Winston-Salem will cause lane, ramp and loop closures when it starts this Tuesday (AUG 01).

*Starting Tuesday, the work on the I-40 interchange with Hwy 52 will go on from 7pm to 5am weekdays and weekends from 7pm Fridays through 5am Mondays.

State highway officials said that during the first week of construction, the 193-A exit loop from I-40 west to U.S. 52 south will close nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, starting on Tuesday and running through Friday. Motorists will detour on Silas Creek Parkway, I-40 east and U.S. 52 south.

 

From Wednesday through Friday, work crews will close exit ramp 107-B from U.S. 52 south to I-40 west as well as the right lane of U.S. 52 south at mile marker 107. The ramp and lane will reopen each morning by 5 a.m.

On Friday, Aug. 4 the ramp and lane will be closed from 7 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Detours will follow East Clemmonsville Road, U.S. 52 north and I-40 west.

 

The entire project at the interchange doesn’t finish until June 2018.

Work is being done now at the interchange before the start of a rehabilitation of Business 40 that gets underway downtown in 2018, keeping Business 40 closed for almost two years.   https://goo.gl/gSXNpN

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm
