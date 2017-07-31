Traffic Alert: Expect delays at 40 / 52 interchange in Winston-Salem

A repair project lasting almost a year will cause lane, ramp and loop closures when it starts this Tuesday (AUG 01) at the 40 / 52 interchange in Winston-Salem

*Starting Tuesday, the work on the I-40 interchange with Hwy 52 will go on from 7pm to 5am weekdays and weekends from 7pm Fridays through 5am Mondays.

State highway officials said that during the first week of construction, the 193-A exit loop from I-40 west to U.S. 52 south will close nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, starting on Tuesday and running through Friday. Motorists will detour on Silas Creek Parkway, I-40 east and U.S. 52 south.

From Wednesday through Friday, work crews will close exit ramp 107-B from U.S. 52 south to I-40 west as well as the right lane of U.S. 52 south at mile marker 107. The ramp and lane will reopen each morning by 5 a.m.

On Friday, Aug. 4 the ramp and lane will be closed from 7 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Detours will follow East Clemmonsville Road, U.S. 52 north and I-40 west.

The entire project at the interchange doesn’t finish until June 2018.

Work is being done now at the interchange before the start of a rehabilitation of Business 40 that gets underway downtown in 2018, keeping Business 40 closed for almost two years. https://goo.gl/gSXNpN