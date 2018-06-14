Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem this weekend

Business 40 near Peters Creek Parkway will be CLOSED this Friday night through Saturday afternoon while crews continue to replace the Peters Creek Parkway bridge.

The road will be closed in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-closing-this-weekend/article_70b9a562-928b-5e9e-8341-446d105ccafc.html