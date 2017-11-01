Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem overnight road work

Drivers will be routed off Business 40 at Peters Creek Parkway, starting at midnight tonight (Nov1), as crews work overnights. This bridge widening and replacement should be completed in December.

DETAILS: The eastbound traffic will exit Business 40 on the west side of the bridge, pass up the ramp and cross over Peters Creek Parkway. The Business 40 traffic will then be routed back onto the freeway using the ramp on the east side of the interchange. https://goo.gl/jWyAZa