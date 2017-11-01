Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem overnight road work

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem overnight road work

Verne HillNov 01, 2017Comments Off on Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem overnight road work

Like

Drivers will be routed off Business 40 at Peters Creek Parkway, starting at midnight tonight (Nov1), as crews work overnights. This bridge widening and replacement should be completed in December.

DETAILS: The eastbound traffic will exit Business 40 on the west side of the bridge, pass up the ramp and cross over Peters Creek Parkway. The Business 40 traffic will then be routed back onto the freeway using the ramp on the east side of the interchange.   https://goo.gl/jWyAZa

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Healthcare: Open Enrollment starts today Nov 1st

Verne HillNov 01, 2017

Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettNov 01, 2017

Former WXII 12 News Anchor Denise Franklin has died

Verne HillNov 01, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, toys, hygiene items, candy and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 14-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249   Childcare available  
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 @ 6:45 pm – 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
Nov
2
Thu
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 2 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, toys, hygiene items, candy and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
9:00 am Gingerbread Craft Fair @ South Fork Recreation Center (Winston-Salem)
Gingerbread Craft Fair @ South Fork Recreation Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 2 @ 9:00 am – 7:00 pm
Hand-made Arts, Crafts, Baked Goods & more! Everyone is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for Crisis Control Ministry  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes