Drivers will be routed off Business 40 at Peters Creek Parkway, starting at midnight tonight (Nov1), as crews work overnights. This bridge widening and replacement should be completed in December.
DETAILS: The eastbound traffic will exit Business 40 on the west side of the bridge, pass up the ramp and cross over Peters Creek Parkway. The Business 40 traffic will then be routed back onto the freeway using the ramp on the east side of the interchange. https://goo.gl/jWyAZa
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem overnight road work - November 1, 2017
- Healthcare: Open Enrollment starts today Nov 1st - November 1, 2017
- Former WXII 12 News Anchor Denise Franklin has died - November 1, 2017