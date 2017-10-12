Search
Home Blog Traffic Alert in downtown High Point: Fall Market 2017

Traffic Alert in downtown High Point: Fall Market 2017

Verne HillOct 12, 2017Comments Off on Traffic Alert in downtown High Point: Fall Market 2017

October 14-18:  ‘International Home Furnishings Market’  Expect heavier traffic + more people walking around now through Tuesday!

The World’s Home for Home Furnishings

The High Point Market is the largest furnishings industry trade show in the world, bringing more than 75,000 people to High Point, North Carolina, every six months. Serious retail home furnishings buyers, interior designers, architects, and others in the home furnishings industry can be found in High Point twice a year because if you can’t find it in High Point…it probably doesn’t exist.

Fun Facts…

180 Buildings

11.5 Million Square Feet of Showspace

75,000 Attendees Each Market

More Than 2000 Exhibitors

100+ Countries Represented

Tens of Thousands of New Product Introductions

Approximately 10% of Attendees Are International

http://www.highpointmarket.org/

Previous PostFriday News, OCT 13, 2017    
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

