Traffic Alert in downtown High Point: Fall Market 2017

October 14-18: ‘International Home Furnishings Market’ Expect heavier traffic + more people walking around now through Tuesday!
The World’s Home for Home Furnishings
The High Point Market is the largest furnishings industry trade show in the world, bringing more than 75,000 people to High Point, North Carolina, every six months. Serious retail home furnishings buyers, interior designers, architects, and others in the home furnishings industry can be found in High Point twice a year because if you can’t find it in High Point…it probably doesn’t exist.
Fun Facts…
180 Buildings
11.5 Million Square Feet of Showspace
75,000 Attendees Each Market
More Than 2000 Exhibitors
100+ Countries Represented
Tens of Thousands of New Product Introductions
Approximately 10% of Attendees Are International
http://www.highpointmarket.org/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Guest: Carole Beverly “The Journey” - October 13, 2017
- Trail Life USA pledges to keep its ‘affirming’ boys focus - October 13, 2017
- Mike Lambros ‘Memorial Service’ this Saturday morning Oct 14 - October 13, 2017