Trader Joe’s in Greensboro is hiring

‘Coming soon’ Trader Joe’s is looking for crew members to work up to 38 hours a week with a pay range of $11 to $15 an hour. Shifts are available all day Monday through Sunday.
The store’s application period runs through Sept. 18.
A ‘Coming Soon’ banner is now up at the proposed Trader Joe’s location at Brassfield Shopping Center near the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden.
Trader Joe’s website https://myfox8.com/2019/09/12/trader-joes-in-greensboro-coming-soon-now-hiring/
