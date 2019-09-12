Trader Joe’s in Greensboro is hiring

‘Coming soon’ Trader Joe’s is looking for crew members to work up to 38 hours a week with a pay range of $11 to $15 an hour. Shifts are available all day Monday through Sunday.

The store’s application period runs through Sept. 18.

A ‘Coming Soon’ banner is now up at the proposed Trader Joe’s location at Brassfield Shopping Center near the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden.

