Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Trade in your ‘used’ car seat, get a $30 Walmart gift card

Trade in your ‘used’ car seat, get a $30 Walmart gift card

Verne HillSep 20, 2019Comments Off on Trade in your ‘used’ car seat, get a $30 Walmart gift card

Like

The Walmart Car Seat Recycling Event continues through September 30 – in celebration of National Baby Safety Month.

Simply take that used car seat to the Service desk to make the transaction!

https://www.walmart.com/cp/best-of-baby-month-car-seat-trade-in-event/5262828

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostEvent: "The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults” (Sept 25)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Lauren Daigle coming to Greensboro in February 2020

Verne HillSep 20, 2019

Friday News, September 20, 2019  

Verne HillSep 20, 2019

Event: “The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults” (Sept 25)

Verne HillSep 20, 2019

Community Events

Aug
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Sep
1
Sun
all-day Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Sep 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Fall Quarter begins[...]
Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Sep
20
Fri
7:00 pm UNITED19 Youth Conference @ Agape Faith Church (Clemmons)
UNITED19 Youth Conference @ Agape Faith Church (Clemmons)
Sep 20 @ 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Special Guest: American Ninja Warrior Daniel Gil Also, break-out sessions, worship and a Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course! Cost: $30.00 (per person) http://www.unitedyouthafc.com 336.766.9188 The Youth Conference continues on Saturday, September 21 (9-9)
7:30 pm “Moonlight Madness” 5k & Fun Run @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
“Moonlight Madness” 5k & Fun Run @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
Sep 20 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Registration: 5k: $33 (before 8/31)   /  $38.00 (after 9/1) Fun Run: $15.00 (before 8/31)  /  $20.00 (after 9/1) http://www.moonlightmadness5k.com Proceeds: United Way of Forsyth County Post-race party to follow race!
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes