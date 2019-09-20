Trade in your ‘used’ car seat, get a $30 Walmart gift card

The Walmart Car Seat Recycling Event continues through September 30 – in celebration of National Baby Safety Month.
Simply take that used car seat to the Service desk to make the transaction!
https://www.walmart.com/cp/best-of-baby-month-car-seat-trade-in-event/5262828
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Lauren Daigle coming to Greensboro in February 2020 - September 20, 2019
- Friday News, September 20, 2019 - September 20, 2019
- Event: “The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults” (Sept 25) - September 20, 2019