Toyota recall…

RECALL: Toyota is recalling 1.7 million vehicles in North America to replace potentially deadly Takata front passenger air bag inflators. Toyota and Lexus dealers will notify owners by mail in late January.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/toyota-recalls-million-vehicles-in-n-america-to-fix-air/article_215997cb-7be7-54b1-91ab-d2fce4a9d342.html

Specifics: The recall covers Toyota models including the 2010 through 2016 4Runner, the 2010 through 2013 Corolla and Matrix, and the 2011 through 2014 Sienna. Also covered are Lexus models including the 2010 through 2012 ES 350, the 2010 through 2017 GX 460, the 2010 through 2015 IS 250C and 350C, the 2010 through 2013 IS 250 and 350 and the 2010 through 2014 IS-F. The 2010 through 2015 Scion XB also is included.

Reason: Takata used the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate over time due to high humidity and cycles from hot temperatures to cold. The most dangerous inflators are in areas of the South along the Gulf of Mexico that have high humidity.