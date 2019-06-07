Town of Midway updates…

Longtime voting location moving in Midway
The Davidson County Board of Elections voted Tuesday morning to move Midway’s voting location for Election Day from the Midway Fire Department to Midway United Methodist Church. The switch came after Midway Fire Department officials voiced concerns about an increased call volume and a lack of parking at the fire department. The church will first be used in November for the Town of Midway’s municipal election. Voting will take place in the church’s conference center. The board of elections will not pay any rent to use the facility, which is the same arrangement it had at Midway Fire Department. As of now, early voting in Midway will remain at the fire department. Early voting happens in February ahead of the 2020 primary.
https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190604/board-approves-midway-umc-as-voting-site-for-election-day
Update: Groundbreaking ceremony in Midway
Members of the Midway Town Council gathered on Friday morning to officially ‘break ground’ on the Midway Town Park. The town park will be constructed on 16 acres behind Midway Town Hall on Gumtree Road. The park will have walking trails, a gazebo, picnic shelters, outdoor grilling and playgrounds. Sources: WBFJ / The Dispatch
https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190124/midway-town-council-eyes-future-goals
