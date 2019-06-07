Search
Town of Midway updates…

Verne Hill Jun 07, 2019

Longtime voting location moving in Midway

The Davidson County Board of Elections voted Tuesday morning to move Midway’s voting location for Election Day from the Midway Fire Department to Midway United Methodist Church.  The switch came after Midway Fire Department officials voiced concerns about an increased call volume and a lack of parking at the fire department.  The church will first be used in November for the Town of Midway’s municipal election. Voting will take place in the church’s conference center. The board of elections will not pay any rent to use the facility, which is the same arrangement it had at Midway Fire Department.  As of now, early voting in Midway will remain at the fire department. Early voting happens in February ahead of the 2020 primary.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190604/board-approves-midway-umc-as-voting-site-for-election-day

 

Update: Groundbreaking ceremony in Midway

Members of the Midway Town Council gathered on Friday morning to officially ‘break ground’ on the Midway Town Park.  The town park will be constructed on 16 acres behind Midway Town Hall on Gumtree Road. The park will have walking trails, a gazebo, picnic shelters, outdoor grilling and playgrounds. Sources: WBFJ / The Dispatch

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190124/midway-town-council-eyes-future-goals

Verne Hill

Previous PostDONATE: Give hope to starving kids in Somalia
