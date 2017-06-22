Search
Tough parenting love?

Tough parenting love?

Verne HillJun 22, 2017Comments Off on Tough parenting love?

Former NFL star is not playing games with his son.

Keyshawn Johnson, Sr (former NFL All-Pro wide receiver) went into full parent mode when he pulled his son, Keyshawn Johnson Jr., off the Nebraska football team (possibly temporarily) after his son was busted for weed in his college dorm.

Keyshawn Johnson Jr., one of the most touted wide receiver recruits in the entire nation, was recently cited for marijuana possession after university police found pot and drug paraphernalia in his dorm.

Keyshawn Sr., who played in the NFL for 11 years, confirmed that his son is taking an “extended leave of absence” from the football program to “mature” for 6 months.  Here’s what (dad) Keyshawn Sr said about his son’s situation…

“I never asked him.  At the end of the day, I don’t think that decision was in his hands. He squandered that decision. He still wants to play football, and he still wants to play for Nebraska. But if you don’t do the things you’re supposed to do, under the guidelines of me, it’s not going to happen.”

“One thing you will not do as my son is you will not embarrass Nebraska, you will not embarrass Mike Riley and you will not embarrass this family,” the elder Johnson said. “If you mature and you’re ready to resume your football career and academic goals, then Nebraska will be ready to embrace you.”

Bottom Line: Parenting done right. 

Read the story:  https://goo.gl/kop3Yb

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

