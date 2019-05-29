Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill
Topic: Tips for Students Seeking A Summer Job
Info: http://www.goodwill.org/blog/career-and-financial-advice/helping-teens-land-that-first-job/
The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516
www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org
Check out Randy’s articles http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/
Reminders…
*LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Topic: Tips for Students Seeking A Summer Job - May 29, 2019
- Tuesday is National Hamburger Day - May 28, 2019
- Tuesday News, May 28, 2019 - May 28, 2019