Topic: Summer fashion and modesty

Battle of the shorts? Tonia went ‘shorts’ shopping recently and had the hardest time finding a pair of shorts off the shelf that was to her “God honoring”.

How do you balance modesty and fashion? Especially when it comes to your older kids…

Solution: One mom got fed up with short shorts for girls. So she started her own brand. When (mom) Sharon Choksi went clothes shopping with her daughter it was a nightmare. Finding clothes that ‘fit’ was exhausting (and frustrating).

Why did girls’ clothes have to be so small and tight?

Sharon got the idea that maybe better choices were missing from the marketplace. But first she needed some data, and what she found shocked her.

Sharon collected boys and girls clothes from 10 of the biggest retailers that were all meant for kids of around the same size and age and took some simple measurements. Findings: The girls’ shirts were one to three inches thinner. The sleeves were shorter. And the girl’s shorts were barely a third of the length. Read more: https://goo.gl/N0WJE7