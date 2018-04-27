This Week on Sunday @ 5 (April 29, 2018)

Dr Carmen Robinson w/ Clemmons Novant Family Medicine /

Topic: SEASONAL ALLERGIES

Cold vs allergies

Prevention

Treatment

Sneezing and itchy, watery eyes most likely point to an allergy, while feeling achy or feverish means you most likely have a cold. The arrival of spring brings longer days, warmer weather … and an explosion of pollen that torments those of us with allergies. It can be hard sometimes to know whether you’re suffering from a cold or an allergy. 3 things you need to know as we head into sneezing season… https://is.gd/voMiau