Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Topic:  Job searching during the Holidays

Topic:  Job searching during the Holidays

Verne HillNov 28, 2018Comments Off on Topic:  Job searching during the Holidays

Like

Job Coach Randy Wooden is the Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill 

Topic:  “Job searching during the Holidays”

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem     (336) 464-0516

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

Check out Randy’s articles http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/

 

Reminders…

*LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator passes
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerNov 28, 2018

Tips: Tire Pressure Safety

Verne HillNov 28, 2018

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ creator passes

Verne HillNov 28, 2018

Community Events

Nov
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
16
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 16 2018 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2019 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
29
Thu
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Community Bible Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Community Bible Church (High Point)
Nov 29 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) For more info: 336.689.1825 Childcare not available
Nov
30
Fri
5:30 pm Live Nativity @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Live Nativity @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 30 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
336.788.2652
6:30 pm “Joy Tuba World” @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
“Joy Tuba World” @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 30 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
“Joy Tuba World” is an annual holiday tradition where dozen of local tuba players gather to perform Christmas carols! It’s Free  /  336.723.1621  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes