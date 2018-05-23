Top Tips for Propane Grilling Safety

*Make sure the grill is clean. When finished grilling and the grill is turned off but hot, clean off the grates. Once the grill cools, clean out the collection tray.
*Always keep the top open when lighting a grill until you are sure that it is lit.
*Never pour an accelerant such as lighter fluid or gasoline on the grill.
*Never use matches or lighters to check for leaks.
*When finished grilling, turn off the burner controls and close the cylinder valve. For more guidelines: http://www.blossmangas.com/content/propane/safety
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Remembering Trooper Samuel Bullard… - May 23, 2018
- Job Alert: Medical Clinic Manager / Nurse Manager needed - May 23, 2018
- Ask Sam: Where can I donate used bicycles for needy children? - May 23, 2018