Top Tips for Propane Grilling Safety

Top Tips for Propane Grilling Safety

Verne Hill May 23, 2018

*Make sure the grill is clean. When finished grilling and the grill is turned off but hot, clean off the grates. Once the grill cools, clean out the collection tray.

*Always keep the top open when lighting a grill until you are sure that it is lit.

*Never pour an accelerant such as lighter fluid or gasoline on the grill.

*Never use matches or lighters to check for leaks.

*When finished grilling, turn off the burner controls and close the cylinder valve.   For more guidelines: http://www.blossmangas.com/content/propane/safety

Verne Hill

