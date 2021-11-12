BabyCenter’s list of top baby names for 2021 is out and for the first time in 11 years, there’s a new top choice for girls. Olivia replaces Sophia as the most-popular name with Sophia dipping down to number 5.
Here are BabyCenter’s top names for girls and boys for 2021…
Top girl names
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Charlotte
- Isabella
- Mia
- Luna
- Harper
Top boy names:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- Lucas
- Levi
- Mason
- Asher
- James
- Ethan
