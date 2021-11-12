BabyCenter’s list of top baby names for 2021 is out and for the first time in 11 years, there’s a new top choice for girls. Olivia replaces Sophia as the most-popular name with Sophia dipping down to number 5.

Here are BabyCenter’s top names for girls and boys for 2021…

Top girl names

Olivia Emma Amelia Ava Sophia Charlotte Isabella Mia Luna Harper

Top boy names:

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah Lucas Levi Mason Asher James Ethan

https://www.mlive.com/news/2021/11/theres-a-new-no-1-name-for-baby-girls-top-20-baby-names-for-2021.htm