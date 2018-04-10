The top 3 reasons why young adults don’t have a driver’s licenses

Seems that young people are waiting longer to get their driver’s licenses for the first time.
The top three reasons why young adults don’t have a driver’s licenses: “too busy or not enough time to get a driver’s license” (37%), “owning and maintaining a vehicle is too expensive”(32%), and “able to get transportation from others or ride sharing services” (31%).
In fact, the percentage of people with a driver’s license has been steadily decreased since 1983 (people aged 16 to 44).
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/many-teens-dont-want-get-drivers-license
