Tom Hanks is kin to Mr Rogers?

Tom Hanks is taking getting into character to a whole new level. He’s actually related to one. Hanks just found out Sunday that he’s related to Fred Rogers, who played Mister Rogers on the children’s TV show. The two are sixth cousins, Ancestry.com discovered. “It all just comes together, you see,” Hanks told Access Hollywood when the show informed him of the relation. Here’s why it’s especially notable: Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” He says he didn’t know they were related when he took the role.
Was Mr. Rogers a vegetarian? Did he really inspire a subway singalong? We break down the new Mr. Rogers movie.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Plymouth, Mass: More details about the first Thanksgiving Feast - November 26, 2019
- Alert: Paws off these Holiday foods - November 26, 2019
- Tips: Food Safety during the Holidays - November 26, 2019