Today is world Gratitude Day

What or whom are you GRATEFUL for?

In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships. https://www.health.harvard.edu/healthbeat/giving-thanks-can-make-you-happier

But as a Christian we seek JOY not just happiness.

Hince, the attitude of gratitude.

“Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever.” Psalm 107:1 NIV

“This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24 NLT

“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” 1 Thessalonians 1:2 ESV