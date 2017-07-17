Search
Today is ‘World Emoji Day’

Verne HillJul 17, 2017Comments Off on Today is ‘World Emoji Day’

Celebrate with a symbol.  There are currently 2,666 emojis on the official Unicode Standard list.

The Unicode consortium lays out the framework for emojis and decides what should be depicted, but companies such as Apple and Google are free to create their own designs

-According to the digital keyboard firm Swiftkey, the most used emoji of 2016 was the emoji of a face crying with laughter, second was a face blowing a kiss, with a red heart third most popular.  J

-Why July 17?  That’s the date famously displayed on the original iOS (Apple) ‘Calendar’ Emoji…       https://goo.gl/7eDuu7

 

Previous PostHealth: Riding a roller coaster can help you pass a kidney stone?
Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!

